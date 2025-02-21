It's easy to criticize the New York Yankees for their decision to extend the contract of manager Aaron Boone for two more years. He has not been able to add to the franchise's total of 27 World Series titles even though he has been managing the team since the 2018 season. These are the Yankees and they don't put up with failure. However, those who blast the team for bringing Boone back and keeping him under contract through the 2027 season would be wrong.

There's something to say for continuity in these tempestuous times. It doesn't matter that Boone would not have lasted in his position more than three seasons if the late George Steinbrenner was still alive. The legendary “Boss” had no patience for losing, and the first half of his tenure as the Bronx Bombers' ownerwas noted for changing managers at the drop of a hat — or at least the drop of a doubleheader to the Boston Red Sox or Kansas City Royals.

Hal Steinbrenner does not have his father's personality. He is far more low-key and he lets senior vice president general manager Brian Cashman make most of the franchise's key decisions. Cashman knows that Boone is a straight-forward leader and that his players understand what to expect from him.

Yankees know Boone's steady approach will not result in panic

Boone has led the Yankees to postseason appearances in 6 of his first 7 years as the team's manager. These results are similar to former New York managers Casey Stengel and Joe Torre and should not be taken lightly.

Boone has been able to put his players in a position to succeed more often than not. He has demonstrated that he can put a winning lineup on the field that can compete with the Yankees' top American League rivals.

Boone has his issues and there have been times that his handling of the pitching staff has been questionable. For example, Boone pulled Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers after just 6 innings and 88 pitches.

The Yankees had a 2-1 lead at the time and Cole had given up just 4 hits and 1 earned run. While Cole said he was tired at the time he was lifted, critics believe the manager could have coaxed another inning or two from the star pitcher.