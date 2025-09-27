The New York Yankees took home another win on Saturday after beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-1. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. suffered a concerning injury with the playoffs right around the corner. After the game, manager Aaron Boone provided an inspiring update regarding Chisholm's health.

Boone claims that the 27-year-old second baseman avoided getting hit on the bone in his forearm when he was hit by a pitch, according to Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media. Chisholm will still undergo further testing, though, before the Yankees determine his true injury status. But the early outlook is that Jazz Chisholm Jr. may have avoided a more serious injury.

“Early signs on Jazz Chisholm Jr. are ‘good,' Aaron Boone said. Sounds like the pitch hit Jazz on the ‘meat' of his forearm … he's going for more testing, just to be sure.”

Chisholm was forced to leave Saturday's game early after having just two at-bats. His status for the Yankees' regular-season finale on Sunday is up in the air for now. With the AL East in a close race between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays, Aaron Boone would probably prefer Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be available.

However, if playing him has a chance of increasing the seriousness of the injury, then Boone may decide to rest the two-time All-Star. But only time will tell if Chisholm will play in the final game of the regular season, or not.

This is Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s second year with the Yankees. During his time in New York, he's proven to be a reliable option at the plate and on defense. He's regarded as one of the more efficient infielders and proved that once again in the 2025 season. Chisholm owns a .244 batting average and .333 OBP while recording 112 hits, 31 home runs, and 80 RBIs. His 31 dingers and 80 RBIs are both career highs.