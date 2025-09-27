The New York Yankees earned a demanding 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, extending their record to 93-68 on the season. However, the victory didn't go without some drama, as manager Aaron Boone got ejected after getting in a heated argument with the umpire in an attempt to defend Aaron Judge.

Home plate umpire Ramon DeJesus ejected Boone after the 52-year-old manager got in his face over balls and strikes calls. Boone informed DeJesus that he missed two pitches when Judge was at the plate in the bottom of the fifth. The altercation led to Boone's ejection, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“With Aaron Judge batting, Aaron Boone has been ejected by home plate umpire Ramon DeJesus over balls and strikes. Boone told DeJesus he missed two pitches to Judge. Then a gum toss.”

The two pitches in question appeared to be well inside. Aaron Boone was thrown out of the game before he approached DeJesus at the plate, as he was arguing about the pitches from the dugout. That's when Boone approached the home plate ump and made his case. After getting into a heated argument, the Yankees manager exited the game.

Aaron Boone was ejected by HP Umpire Ramon De Jesus in the 5th inning. pic.twitter.com/wtd4HEi4r5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 27, 2025

Saturday's contest is Aaron Boone's seventh time where he has been ejected this season. At the time of his ejection, the Yankees were leading 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth. However, New York ended up running away with it in the final innings.

Aaron Judge had himself another monster day, finishing with two hits, a home run, three RBIs, and one run scored. The Yankees' star slugger improves his case for why he deserves the AL MVP Award.