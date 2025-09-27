With the New York Yankees holding on to a 6-1 lead over the Baltimore Orioles, it's clear that the team is doing all it can to win the AL East. If the Yankees win Saturday and Sunday, it will give them their best shot to capture the division. At the moment, New York is tied with the Toronto Blue Jays at the top. If the Bronx Bombers hold on to win Saturday, they might have a bigger issue on their hands. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch on X, formerly Twitter, Chisholm Jr. left the game after being hit on his left forearm.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. was hit on the left forearm by a pitch and immediately went to the dugout,” posted Hoch on Saturday afternoon. “He has been replaced by pinch-runner Jose Caballero.”

The Yankees have been on a roll lately, winning nine out of their last ten games. That includes six games in a row, starting with victories in the last two games of their series away at Baltimore. Now, they are looking to sweep the Orioles at home to give themselves the best shot at an AL East title. However, the injury to Chisholm Jr. is troublesome. He's one of New York's key players, a pivotal part of how they play to win. Without him in the lineup, the Bombers will certainly take a hit. Will Chisholm Jr. be back in time for the postseason, or will the Yanks need to turn elsewhere?

Yankees cannot afford to be without Jazz Chisholm Jr. for playoffs

If Chisholm Jr. can't go, then manager Aaron Boone would likely turn back to super utilityman Jose Caballero. The trade deadline pickup has been an excellent addition to Boone's squad. He's certainly boosted the Yankees' roster in multiple ways. If Chisholm Jr. does need to miss some time, don't be surprised to see more of Caballero. Boone turned to the former Tampa Bay Ray to deputize for shortstop Anthony Volpe while the 24-year-old was recovering from a labrum tear in his shoulder.

Whether it's Caballero or fellow trade deadline pickup Amed Rosario, the Yankees do have a backup plan in place. However, it's not the same as Volpe missing time a couple weeks ago. Chisholm Jr. has become one of the most integral players on the roster. With New York on a collision course with the postseason, they need their sparkplug back. Will Chisholm Jr. miss more time, or return to the lineup as soon as tomorrow?