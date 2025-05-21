The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers met up at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday for their first regular season series of the year. The shortest home run of Aaron Judge's Yankees career was not the biggest highlight, though. Before the opening game, New York manager Aaron Boone met up with Texas hitting coach Bret Boone. The brothers went up against one another for the first time after years of playing together in the league.

The Boone brothers met up for dinner before the series between the Yankees and Rangers kicked off. Bret talked about the experience of taking on his younger brother and took a shot at Aaron in the process, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

“Well, it's new for me,” Bret said. “He actually paid the bill last night.”

Each one of the Boones had their share of success in Major League Baseball. However, Aaron has passed Bret since becoming a coach, emerging as one of the league's best managers since taking the job in New York back in 2017. However, his older brother has stepped into the coaching world, accepting a position as a hitting coach for the Rangers.

In a series where all eyes are on the Boones, Bruce Bochy left his mark on Tuesday's opener. Texas' manager got himself ejected from the game in the sixth inning after New York star Aaron Judge got another favorable call at the plate. It was not enough to change the outcome of the game, though. The Yankees won the game 5-2 thanks to home runs from Judge and Ben Rice.

While they are in two different divisions, the series between New York and Texas is important for both squads. The Yankees hold a slim lead in the American League East. The Rangers, however, are three games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

The younger Boone is ready to see his older brother find his way as a coach.

“I'm sure I'll peek over there at some point during the game,” Aaron said, “and see what his act looks like.”

Both Boones carry a plethora of experience into their coaching positions. If things go well, they could meet up again with a trip to the World Series on the line.