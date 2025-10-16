The New York Yankees are one of many teams preparing for an offseason full of change. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has some big decisions to make, starting with what to do with Cody Bellinger. The New York outfielder is expected to decline his player option, setting up a bidding war this winter. However, Cashman and Aaron Boone have their eyes on the development of Spencer Jones.

Jones is one of the Yankees' top prospects and is chomping at the bit to make his Major League Baseball debut. The outfielder has gained notoriety around the league after dominating in the minor leagues throughout the 2025 season. If another team lures Bellinger away from New York, there is a spot open for Jones to compete for a starting role on Boone's roster.

Cashman held a press conference on Thursday to talk about the future of his team. He spoke about Jones Thursday, saying that the prospect has done everything he needed to in order to garner consideration for a promotion before the 2026 season begins.

“I mean, we're going to talk through all of that,” Cashman said, via YES Network. “I think he's put himself in the conversation at least. It's a fair question for you to ask. I think how it plays out depends on how our winter plays out. He'll certainly come to spring training, and he's earned without a doubt the look and the competition. Again, it all depends on how many opportunities exist based on the decisions that come our way this winter, but he's put himself in a position to be considered a potential everyday major leaguer in 2026. But we'll see.”

Spencer Jones was the subject of the final question Brian Cashman took at his Thursday presser. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/FGEwLsagV6 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 16, 2025

Jones and the rest of New York's top young talent gives Boone and Cashman a lot to look forward to. The next few months will be important for the Yankees, but their future is bright regardless of what happens.