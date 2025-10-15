The New York Yankees have been busy, even though their offseason has just begun. New York moved on from two of its coaches as the team tries to change its philosophies. However, the biggest news so far as been the fact that Cody Bellinger will test free agency, declining his player option. The New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, and Houston Astros could all use someone like him.

Bellinger had a great season for the Yankees in 2025, asserting himself as a key contributor to one of the league's best offenses. However, he and his teammates were silenced in the playoffs, which ended in an unceremonious defeat in the American League Divisional Series at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite a quiet playoff run, New York figures to be a contender in 2025.

Rumors surrounding the Yankees' offseason priorities have already begun flying around the team. However, Bellinger's future is key to how the front office will approach free agency. If he stays, New York has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about its outfield moving forward. If he moves on, the Yankees have to fill a massive void in left field after losing a Gold Glove defender.

Bellinger has plenty of options as a free agent this winter. Despite having a $25 million option on the table, the outfielder wisely declined, betting that there is a team that is willing to give him another multi-year contract at a better value. That fact is a major concern for a Yankees team that learned just how far away it is from true World Series title contention.

Teams willing to open their wallets can throw more money at Bellinger than New York can. The question is just how much the interested teams value the outfielder.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals were interested in outfielders like Jarren Duran at the trade deadline. However, Kansas City was unable to bring in an impact player at that position. As a result, the team fell just short of the postseason after making it in 2024. Despite a disappointing season, there is a lot to be optimistic about around the Royals' clubhouse as the offseason gets going.

Jac Caglianone made a splash in Kansas City when he finally got to the major leagues. However, the team found that the best fit for him is as its designated hitter. That opens up a hole in the outfield that the front office will try to fill this winter. Bellinger is a great replacement, giving the team elite defense as well as an effective left-handed swing with plenty of playoff experience.

As a team, the Royals have the pieces to contend. Kansas City added Mike Yastrzemski at the deadline, but Bellinger offers far more on both sides of the ball. The Royals need to be more aggressive on the open market in order to keep pace in the AL, and Bellinger is a perfect option that saves the team money while giving it a difference maker in the outfield.

New York Mets

Article Continues Below

Bellinger is not the MVP caliber player that he used to be. However, he proved in 2025 that he can shine next to other stars. While a move from one New York team to another would burn Yankees fans everywhere, it is on the table this winter. Juan Soto joined the Mets in 2024, paving the way for Bellinger to do the same. If he does, New York would be more divided than ever.

Bellinger hit 29 home runs and racked up 89 RBIs in the regular season. His postseason was a bit underwhelming, but that could be attributed to the team's approach instead of his individual performance. Besides, his defense was as good as ever, which is what the Mets need more than anything else in left field. Brandon Nimmo was good this season, but he is 32 years old now.

Bellinger is a big upgrade in a position of need in New York. The Mets' top priority in the offseason is their starting rotation, but left field was a point of concern down the stretch. Having Bellinger in the mix makes that problem a distant memory while robbing a cross town rival of a key piece. If nothing else, David Stearns would love to steal Brian Cashman's player yet again.

Houston Astros

Because of injuries, the Astros had to put Jose Altuve in left field. The move went about as one might have expected. Altuve did everything he could, but his lack of comfort in the outfield showed. Now, Houston enters an offseason wondering where everything went wrong. After an uncharacteristically average regular season, the front office has its work cut out for it.

Yordan Alvarez and other key players struggled with injuries down the stretch of the season. At this point, Dana Brown would love to add a player who can simply stay on the field. Bellinger has played in at least 130 games in each of the last four seasons, serving as a consistent presence for whatever team he is on. If he could do the same for Houston, it would help a lot.

The Astros have big choices to make with Framber Valdez and other veterans. However, left field remains a position of need for one of the league's last modern dynasties. Making the right move could make or break Houston's offseason. Adding Bellinger would be a big step in the right direction. Additionally, it adds another wrinkle to one of the league's best rivalries.