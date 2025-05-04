The Yankees may have lost the game, but a fan in the stands stole the spotlight—and possibly the parenting Hall of Fame crown—with one of the most ridiculous and awe-inspiring catches you’ll see all season.

During Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, a foul ball rocketed into the stands behind home plate at Yankee Stadium. While fans ducked for cover or lunged with gloves, one dad went full superhero. Sitting with his daughter on his shoulders – hands over his eyes, the man somehow caught the screaming liner.

Let that sink in.

The moment was captured on video and instantly went viral when MLB’s official X, formerly Twitter, account posted the clip, captioned: “Dads can really do anything.” And in this case? Facts only.

Yankees bullpen falls apart, Rays come out on top

New York Yankees relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. (56) walks off the mound in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In the video, the father doesn’t flinch. In fact, he appears to turn away slightly as the ball approaches—likely shielding his child—and then instinctively throws up one hand. Next thing you know, he’s holding the ball like it was handed to him. The crowd around him bursts into applause, and the man looks around in disbelief, showing off the catch while balancing a toddler. It’s pure cinematic gold.

Related New York Yankees NewsArticle continues below
New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) singles during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt’s scorching hot start draws ‘underrated’ claim
Tampa Bay Rays pinch runner Chandler Simpson (14) beats the tag of New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) for a stolen base in the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees news: Anthony Volpe gives injury update after feeling ‘pop’ in shoulder
New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium
Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt drops injury update after missing start

The play might not have changed the outcome on the field, but it was the kind of feel-good moment Yankee Stadium needed. After all, the Bronx Bombers dropped a heartbreaker thanks to an eighth-inning Rays rally and a costly Anthony Volpe error that gave Tampa Bay the lead.

But in the stands? That dad was the MVP.

Even amid a tough injury stretch for the Yankees, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. hitting the IL and Anthony Volpe briefly shaking up his shoulder, the fan’s highlight-reel snag reminded everyone why baseball’s magic extends far beyond the diamond.

It's not often that the most jaw-dropping grab of the afternoon doesn’t belong to Aaron Judge in the outfield or Austin Wells behind the plate. But this time, it was a quick-thinking dad showing gold-glove reflexes with a kid in his lap and adrenaline in his veins.

There were plenty of takeaways from Saturday’s game—the homers by Judge and Wells, the gritty bullpen performances, and the Rays’ aggressive base running—but none left fans buzzing like the viral catch in the crowd.

Whether you chalk it up to pure reflex, dumb luck, or dad superpowers, the play instantly joins the pantheon of legendary fan catches. The Yankees may not have walked away with the win, but that dad? Certified legend status.