The Yankees may have lost the game, but a fan in the stands stole the spotlight—and possibly the parenting Hall of Fame crown—with one of the most ridiculous and awe-inspiring catches you’ll see all season.

Dads can really do anything 🤣 pic.twitter.com/efRZSNoxQ7 — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

During Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, a foul ball rocketed into the stands behind home plate at Yankee Stadium. While fans ducked for cover or lunged with gloves, one dad went full superhero. Sitting with his daughter on his shoulders – hands over his eyes, the man somehow caught the screaming liner.

Let that sink in.

The moment was captured on video and instantly went viral when MLB’s official X, formerly Twitter, account posted the clip, captioned: “Dads can really do anything.” And in this case? Facts only.

Yankees bullpen falls apart, Rays come out on top

In the video, the father doesn’t flinch. In fact, he appears to turn away slightly as the ball approaches—likely shielding his child—and then instinctively throws up one hand. Next thing you know, he’s holding the ball like it was handed to him. The crowd around him bursts into applause, and the man looks around in disbelief, showing off the catch while balancing a toddler. It’s pure cinematic gold.

The play might not have changed the outcome on the field, but it was the kind of feel-good moment Yankee Stadium needed. After all, the Bronx Bombers dropped a heartbreaker thanks to an eighth-inning Rays rally and a costly Anthony Volpe error that gave Tampa Bay the lead.

But in the stands? That dad was the MVP.

Even amid a tough injury stretch for the Yankees, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. hitting the IL and Anthony Volpe briefly shaking up his shoulder, the fan’s highlight-reel snag reminded everyone why baseball’s magic extends far beyond the diamond.

It's not often that the most jaw-dropping grab of the afternoon doesn’t belong to Aaron Judge in the outfield or Austin Wells behind the plate. But this time, it was a quick-thinking dad showing gold-glove reflexes with a kid in his lap and adrenaline in his veins.

There were plenty of takeaways from Saturday’s game—the homers by Judge and Wells, the gritty bullpen performances, and the Rays’ aggressive base running—but none left fans buzzing like the viral catch in the crowd.

Whether you chalk it up to pure reflex, dumb luck, or dad superpowers, the play instantly joins the pantheon of legendary fan catches. The Yankees may not have walked away with the win, but that dad? Certified legend status.