The New York Yankees came into Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers looking to go up 2-0 in the series. After a chippy game on Tuesday saw Texas' manager get ejected, fans were treated to a much kinder interaction in the second game.

When one fan caught a foul ball in the stands, he stood up and celebrated. He then turned and gave the ball to a young girl sitting near him.

This Yankees fan was pumped up after snagging a foul ball but decided to give it to a little girl anyways

The kind gesture did not go ignored by the Yankees broadcasters, who applauded the fan's generosity. New York fans are enjoying a great season from their team so far, with American League MVP favorite Aaron Judge leading the way. His home run on Tuesday was the shortest of his Yankees career, but it helped fuel the team to a 5-2 win.

In the second game, Ryan Yarbrough and Jacob deGrom found themselves in a pitching duel. Anthony Volpe was able to come around and scored in the bottom of the second, but two solo home runs by Jake Burger gave the Rangers the lead. For Aaron Boone, every game is crucial, even ones against another member of the Boone family.

The Yankees hold a comfortable lead in the AL East over the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. However, they have their eyes set on the top spot in the entire AL, where they trail the Detroit Tigers for the top seed.

The Rangers, on the other hand, are in a tight race in the AL West. They and the Houston Astros are within arm's reach of the Seattle Mariners but have been unable to catch them so far this season.

While winning the game is the overall goal for the Rangers and Yankees, both teams can stop and appreciate the kindness of fans, like what happened during Wednesday's game.

The New York fan just hopes that it gives them enough good karma for Judge, Volpe, and Co. to deliver their team another win.