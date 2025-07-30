The New York Yankees need to get back on the right track. They have been dismal of late, handing the AL East lead to the Toronto Blue Jays and slipping in the Wild Card race. In the second of four games against the Tampa Bay Rays, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe made another error. His 14th of the season tied the league lead and sent fans into a frenzy.

Can't be starting a game like this pic.twitter.com/rFOqyW04Cs — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 29, 2025

After allowing a lead-off single, Max Fried forced a ground ball that should have been a double play. Volpe flipped the ball to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr, but missed his glove by a lot. Both runners were safe, and both scored on a two-out base hit. This was Volpe's 14th error of the season, tying the Yankees shortstop for the league lead.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz and San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado are the other players tied with 14 errors. But Volpe's .683 OPS pales in comparison to De La Cruz's .847 or Machado's .869. The offense has been poor from Volpe throughout his career, with a career .666 OPS, but the struggling defense is unique to this season and very concerning.

Safe to say that Yankees fans exploded when Volpe made another significant error. From @cody_omage replying, “Send Volpe to the moon!” to @FSProphecy claiming, “The yanks infield defense is ATROCIOUS,” there were a lot of reactions.

@pamsson is all over the entire Yankees squad, “What an awful play from Volpe. The team is allergic to clean baseball. The regression from wherever he was at defensively is crazy.”

Anthony Volpe if he never took a picture with Jeter when he was a kid pic.twitter.com/sNhhSQsdnF — Steve Armato (@Steve_Armato) July 29, 2025

The Yankees' front office and coaching staff insisted that Volpe was the future at shortstop. It's the reason they did not go after Corey Seager or Carlos Correa in free agency and part of the reason they dumped Didi Gregorius. Instead, they have dealt with putrid offense and a horrendous defensive season from the New Jersey product.