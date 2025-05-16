The New York Yankees begin one of the most important series of the regular season so far on Friday. They will host the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium for the first of two Subway Series in 2025. This year's clash between both New York teams means a little more because of Juan Soto.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gets back another weapon in his bullpen ahead of the series.

New York activated relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga from their injured list before Friday's series opener. The 30-year-old missed the last year of games while recovering from an elbow reconstruction surgery, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. In order to make room on their roster, the Yankees designated reliever Tyler Matzek for assignment.

New York signed the lefty to a minor league deal during spring training, but he has only appeared in seven games in 2025. With Loaisiga making his return to the lineup, Matzek has an uphill climb ahead of him if he wants to return to the majors.

Loaisiga likely won't have to do too much for the Yankees this weekend as he settles back in. Regardless, Boone is happy to have him back. This is as complete as New York's bullpen has been all season, with the team missing only Matzek. The team hopes that some consistency on the roster will help the group get back on track.

The Yankees demoted Devin Williams to a setup role in favor of Luke Weaver earlier this season. New York gave up a lot to bring him in this offseason, but he hasn't panned out yet. Getting Loaisiga back is a step in the right direction as Boone figures out his strategy at the end of games.

His game plan needs to be on point this weekend against the Mets. Both New York teams are at the top of their divisions, but Soto looms large over each one of them. The superstar outfielder left the Yankees after losing the World Series and signed a lucrative deal with the Mets.

Boone has his work cut out for him in the Subway Series, but Loaisiga is a sight for sore eyes for his manager.