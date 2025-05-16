The New York Yankees are set to take on the New York Mets on Friday, in what is a highly anticipated matchup due to Juan Soto. Soto left the Yankees for the Mets in the offseason after agreeing to a massive 15-year, $765 million contract. Before the start of the contest, one former MLB player shared a strong take about the star slugger.

During a segment on MLB Now, former first baseman Kevin Millar was asked how Yankees fans should feel not having Soto on the roster for the next 15 years. Millar candidly claimed that if he were a fan of the Yankees, he'd be fine with the situation as a whole. Overall, Millar believes it makes more sense to spend $765 million on multiple players rather than on one star, like the Mets did with the 26-year-old outfielder.

“I'm totally fine if I'm a Yankees fan,” Millar said. “I think that situation, [Juan Soto]'s going down the street to the Mets, [Yankees] have Barry Bonds in front of our eyes. We have Aaron Judge doing things in this game that almost doesn't get enough credit.”

Soto's contract is the largest in MLB history. It's a wild deal that pays him more than what the Los Angeles Dodgers are paying Shohei Ohtani by $65 million more. The Yankees likely would have liked to have Soto on the roster for the long term, playing alongside Judge. But considering the contract he signed, the five-time Silver Slugger was just out of the organization's budget.

Since signing with the Mets, Soto has been solid so far. Heading into Friday's contest, Soto owns a .255 batting average and a .380 OBP while recording 40 hits, eight home runs, and 20 RBIs through 157 at-bats. His eight home runs put him in the upper half of the league in that category.

As for the Yankees, the club is ultimately relying on Judge, who is arguably the best hitter in baseball right now. The 33-year-0ld slugger is having another monstrous season, as he has a .412 batting average and .497 OBP. He's also recorded 68 hits, 15 home runs, and 41 RBIs through 165 at-bats. Judge leads the league in each of those categories.