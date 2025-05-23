The New York Yankees have 72 hours to make a decision on utility player Cooper Hummel after the 30-year-old triggered a release clause in his minor league contract this week. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Yankees must choose by Saturday to either add Hummel to the major league roster, trade him, or grant him his release.

Hummel, who signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in early April, began the year with the Houston Astros but was designated for assignment after failing to make the Opening Day roster. Despite a strong spring showing — slashing .316/.435/.447 — the Astros opted to move on. After clearing waivers, Hummel elected free agency and joined the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

His audition with the Yankees has been far from ideal, however. Hummel appeared in only three Triple-A games before landing on the injured list with an undisclosed issue. Since returning on May 10, he's appeared in just seven additional contests, slashing a modest .211/.400/.211 across 25 plate appearances (4-for-19, all singles, with six walks). The small sample size and lack of standout production make it difficult for the Yankees to fully evaluate him as a bench option.

Cooper Hummel could declare free agency if the Yankees don't add him to the roster

What makes Hummel intriguing, though, is his strong minor league résumé. From 2021 to the present, he's posted a .284/.419/.475 line with a stellar 132 wRC+ at Triple-A while demonstrating excellent plate discipline (17.6% walk rate vs. 20.8% strikeout rate). Defensively, he offers flexibility, having played catcher, first base, and both corner outfield positions. He also recorded double-digit steals in each of the past two seasons.

Yet, Hummel’s major league track record tells a different story. In 235 big league plate appearances — most of them with the Diamondbacks in 2022 — he's slashed just .159/.255/.275. That significant drop-off in production has kept teams wary of handing him another extended look in the majors.

The Yankees have a clear need for bench depth, especially at third base and infield utility roles. But Hummel, primarily a corner outfielder and part-time catcher, doesn’t directly fill those needs. With Pablo Reyes struggling to make an impact and Trent Grisham taking over the “fifth outfielder” role, there’s no obvious path to the big leagues for Hummel right now.

Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will have to decide if Hummel’s positional versatility and on-base ability warrant a roster spot despite the lack of recent production and playing time. If not, Hummel is likely to test the open market once again — though it’s unclear whether any team would be willing to add him directly to their 26-man roster under these circumstances.

If the Yankees believe there’s still potential left in his bat and he can stay healthy, they may try to retain him and persuade him to remain in Triple-A. But as it stands, the clock is ticking — and Hummel’s decision to trigger the clause has forced the front office to show its hand.