The New York Jets are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason finale on Friday. Much of the fanbase is wondering if head coach Aaron Glenn plans to play any of the starters on the roster. Glenn sort of revealed his plan for the starters, but didn't necessarily name any names.

While talking with media members, the 53-year-old head coach didn't get too specific about who he plans to play in the next preseason game, according to team beat writer Dennis Waszak Jr. Glenn did say that some starters will play, but he seems more interested in seeing what guys on the back end of the roster can do instead.

“Aaron Glenn says several starters will NOT play in the Jets' preseason finale against the Eagles on Friday night. Won't say who will or won't, but adds that it'll be a good chance to see a lot of the young guys trying to make the roster.”

Rich Cimini of ESPN seems to believe that quarterback Justin Fields won't be one of the starters to play in the final preseason game. For now, that is simply speculation, and we won't know for sure who will play or won't until kickoff on Friday.

Article Continues Below

“Aaron Glenn said ‘a good amount' of starters won't play Friday vs the Eagles. He won't say who. Certainly appears that Justin Fields won't play.”

The final preseason game is typically used as an opportunity to find out which players will make the final roster. It gives those players a chance to prove themselves one last time before cuts are made to the NFL's required 53-man rosters. For starters, it's more about being ready for the regular season, and participating in a preseason game could cause an unnecessary injury that could have been avoided.

New York will take on Philly on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff time. Aaron Glenn will use it as a chance to gauge his roster for the upcoming season.