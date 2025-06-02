The New York Yankees lost a series to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. The two losses stopped their eight-series winning streak and raised some serious questions about their squad. As they were finally putting together their lone win, they were dealt a significant injury. The Yankees are concerned about the thumb injury Jasson Dominguez suffered on Sunday night, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The Yankees win but now concerned with outfielder Jasson Dominguez leaving the game (left thumb contusion) and closer Luke Weaver (hamstring) not entering the game. Weaver was supposed to pitch the 9th but was shut down,” Nightengale posted.

Dominguez stole second base in the fifth inning and slid in headfirst. Instead of leading with his protected hand, he jammed his left fingers against the bag. Even though he was safe, he immediately started shaking his hand. He went out to play defense in the next inning, but was pinch-hit for in the sixth inning.

This is far from the first injury the Yankees have dealt with this season. Oswaldo Cabrera and Jazz Chisholm are both out, Gerrit Cole is out for the year, Luis Gil has not pitched yet, and DJ LeMahieu just returned. They do have outfield depth, however, with Trent Grisham's continued excellence and Cody Bellinger's strong play of late.

The Yankees are also concerned about the hamstring tightness Luke Weaver felt while warming up on Sunday. They have Monday off before a home game on Tuesday, so there is time to get more information on the injuries. With Devin Williams' struggles early in the season, Weaver took over as the closer. He has given up some hard contact lately that was not happening earlier.

The Yankees host the Guardians for the first of three games on Tuesday in The Bronx.