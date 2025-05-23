New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez is making headlines across baseball, and for good reason. The rising star just etched his name into MLB history with a stretch of performances never before seen — and he's only 22.

Dominguez’s recent surge has been nothing short of sensational, showcasing his switch-hitting power while delivering clutch knocks for the Bronx Bombers. In a historic twist, he became the first player ever to achieve a combination in a single month that included a three-homer game, home runs from both sides of the plate in one contest, a grand slam, and a Yankees walk-off home run.

The feat was confirmed by OPTA STATS on X, formerly Twitter, and backed by official MLB data.

“Since the start of May, the @Yankees' Jasson Domínguez has:

– hit 3 homers in a game

– homered from both sides of the plate in a game

– hit a grand slam

Related New York Yankees NewsArticle continues below
New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez (24) hits a walk off home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium
Aaron Judge’s message for Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez after walk-off HR
New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees put key reliever on injured list
Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge vs. Jacob deGrom battle draws attention during Yankees-Rangers

– hit a walk-off homer

He's the first player in MLB history to accomplish all 4 feats in the same month.”

It all began on May 9th, when Dominguez torched the Athletics with three home runs and seven RBI in a 10-2 blowout. That included a left-handed blast off Osvaldo Bido, a grand slam from the right side against Hogan Harris, and a final dagger in the ninth off Elvis Alvarado.

Then came the dramatic moment on Wednesday. With the Yankees locked in a tight 3-3 game against the Texas Rangers, Dominguez smashed a 398-foot missile into the second deck off Luke Jackson. It was the team's first walk-off home run since 2022 and another entry in the growing legend of “The Martian.”

Despite going 0-for-3 in the series sweep finale vs. Texas, Dominguez is hitting .250 with 12 hits, 4 home runs, 10 RBIs, and 11 runs scored in 15 games this month.

This month has redefined what's possible for a young switch-hitter. Fans across the league are taking notice. With power from both sides, clutch ability, and historical accomplishments, Dominguez is showing that the Yankees may have their next superstar.