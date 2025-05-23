New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez is making headlines across baseball, and for good reason. The rising star just etched his name into MLB history with a stretch of performances never before seen — and he's only 22.

Dominguez’s recent surge has been nothing short of sensational, showcasing his switch-hitting power while delivering clutch knocks for the Bronx Bombers. In a historic twist, he became the first player ever to achieve a combination in a single month that included a three-homer game, home runs from both sides of the plate in one contest, a grand slam, and a Yankees walk-off home run.

The feat was confirmed by OPTA STATS on X, formerly Twitter, and backed by official MLB data.

“Since the start of May, the @Yankees' Jasson Domínguez has:

– hit 3 homers in a game

– homered from both sides of the plate in a game

– hit a grand slam

– hit a walk-off homer

He's the first player in MLB history to accomplish all 4 feats in the same month.”

It all began on May 9th, when Dominguez torched the Athletics with three home runs and seven RBI in a 10-2 blowout. That included a left-handed blast off Osvaldo Bido, a grand slam from the right side against Hogan Harris, and a final dagger in the ninth off Elvis Alvarado.

Then came the dramatic moment on Wednesday. With the Yankees locked in a tight 3-3 game against the Texas Rangers, Dominguez smashed a 398-foot missile into the second deck off Luke Jackson. It was the team's first walk-off home run since 2022 and another entry in the growing legend of “The Martian.”

Despite going 0-for-3 in the series sweep finale vs. Texas, Dominguez is hitting .250 with 12 hits, 4 home runs, 10 RBIs, and 11 runs scored in 15 games this month.

This month has redefined what's possible for a young switch-hitter. Fans across the league are taking notice. With power from both sides, clutch ability, and historical accomplishments, Dominguez is showing that the Yankees may have their next superstar.