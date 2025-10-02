It is do or die for the New York Yankees. On Wednesday, they evened the score with the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series to even the best-of-three at one. One win away from the ALDS and one loss away from the end of their season.

Meanwhile, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had nothing but good things to say about Jazz Chisholm Jr. after he was benched from the starting lineup in Game 1, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News Sports.

“I love it. I love Jazz, I really do,” Boone said. “It doesn't mean we haven't had some heart-to-hearts and some fun conversations from time to time, but he's great. He's obviously a great player, and I cherish my relationships with a lot of guys in there. Jazz is one of those with whom I can be unfiltered, challenging him and discussing things openly. I think there's a lot of mutual love there between him and I, and that allows us to endure tough moments that pop up.”

All in all, Boone summed up his feelings about Chisholm with more kind words about his personality.

“I've loved him,” he said. “He's an interesting cat, but he's really thoughtful and engaging and smart.” The Yankees take on the Red Sox in Game 3 on Friday.

Jazz Chisholm's playoff career with the Yankees

In July 2024, Chisholm was traded to the Yankees from the Miami Marlins. Ultimately, he found himself playing in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During the series, Chisholm batted .250 (5-for-21) and had a home run and four stolen bases to his name. Additionally, he scored a pivotal run in the first game by scoring the first run. In Game 5, Chisholm hit his first home run of the series.

Ultimately, the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in six games.