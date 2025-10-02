The New York Yankees evened their AL Wild Card playoff series against the Boston Red Sox with a crucial Game 2 win Wednesday night, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. played a key role despite not recording a hit. After being benched in Game 1, Chisholm found a unique way to reset, mercy-ruling an opponent in MLB The Show.

In Game 1, manager Aaron Boone opted for a right-handed bat against Red Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet, keeping Chisholm on the bench. He eventually pinch-hit with the bases loaded in the ninth but flew out to center to end the game. It was a frustrating moment, but the 27-year-old infielder stayed upbeat.

Back in the lineup for Game 2, he went 0-for-3 with a walk but scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning. His elite speed — clocked at 9.16 seconds home-to-home — turned Austin Wells’ single into the decisive moment of the night. It wasn’t a hit, but it was exactly the spark the Yankees desperately needed.

MLB’s Bryan Hoch took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting Chisholm’s candid explanation of how he shook off the Game 1 disappointment.

“I mercy-ruled someone,” he said. His team, called the “New York Aliens,” had Ken Griffey Jr. in the lineup to win, 12-1. “It’s kind of a cheat code.”

Fox Sports MLB’s Deesha Thosar also posted to the platform about his comments, confirming the 12-1 score and his lighthearted take on how a video game win helped him bounce back before contributing in real life.

The infielder’s approach highlights both personality and resilience. Known for his energy and flair, he has quickly become a fit in the Yankees clubhouse. His humor online resonates with younger fans, while his Game 2 base-running reminded everyone how much of a difference his speed can make in October.

Looking ahead, Chisholm is expected to start again in Game 3 against Boston’s left-hander Connelly Early. With the Yankees vs. Red Sox series tied, his ability to impact the game on the bases and in the field could prove decisive in the do-or-die matchup.