The New York Yankees won the series opener of the Subway Series against the New York Mets on Friday evening in the Bronx, with Juan Soto hearing tons of boos in his return.

The two rivals will clash again on Saturday, and before the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about Mets starter Griffin Canning, who will take the mound for the visitors. In fact, Boone revealed the Bronx Bombers were interested in signing the right-hander in free agency.

Aaron Boone shares the Yankees had interest in signing Griffin Canning this past winter: "I'm not overly surprised by the success he's having"

Canning spent the entirety of his big league career with the Los Angeles Angels before signing a one-year deal with the Mets this past winter. He's thrived for Carlos Mendoza's group, compiling a 5-1 record and 2.36 ERA in eight starts. The righty has struck out 42 in as many innings while walking 16.

The Yankees' pitching staff is doing just fine as is, but Canning could've certainly been a solid addition. He's a huge reason the Mets' rotation has the best ERA in baseball at 2.89. The former Angel is emerging as the New York ace, and he's had lots of success against the Yankees.

In three lifetime starts against them, he owns a 3.94 ERA. Saturday's outing will be a good test for Canning, especially considering how elite the Yankees' offense has been, led by reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. He was 2 for 4 in the series opener.

The Mets may have convinced Canning to join them over their crosstown rivals, but he's not the only one. Clay Holmes also left the Yanks for an opportunity to be a starter with the NL East ball club. He's been great so far in their rotation as well, pitching to a 3.14 ERA.

Despite losing the Canning pursuit, New York is just fine and continues to look like a World Series contender once again. This roster is still elite.