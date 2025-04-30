New York Yankees utilityman DJ LeMahieu hasn't played at all this season after suffering a hip injury in spring training. While he recently started a rehab assignment, the veteran had to receive a cortisone shot due to soreness.

However, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said he expects LeMahieu to continue his rehab assignment on Friday.

Via Grey Joyce:

“The expectation is that DJ LeMahieu will resume his rehab assignment on Friday, Boone said. The two spoke earlier today and LeMahieu was feeling good after the “preemptive” cortisone shot in his hip.”

This hip issue was also a problem last season, ending his 2024 season early. LeMahieu had a different cortisone shot before the postseason but didn't play at all in the playoffs as the Yankees, of course, made a World Series run.

“(In) my sense, it was pretty minor,’’ Boone said. “DJ’s always been so tough and his way is to just power through things and grind through things.

“I think he just wants to make sure he gives himself the best runway to be successful.’’

LeMahieu has been raking in the minors, though. In four games, he's 6 for 10. Although he's typically been a healthy player in his career, the 36-year-old played only 67 games last year. Aside from the hip injury, he was dealing with several other ailments.

The Yankees are one of the best offensive teams in the Majors early on, ranking top three in nearly every major offensive category, including first in home runs with 51. Aaron Judge leads the MLB in average and hits as well.

That being said, getting more help wouldn't hurt. LeMahieu is a career .289 hitter, and he's expected to be in the mix for the third base competition with Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza. For now, however, the Yankees just need LeMahieu 100% healthy. Hopefully, the rest of his rehab stint goes smoothly.