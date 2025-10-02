The Bronx breathed again on Wednesday night. After a gut-punch loss in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, the New York Yankees responded with a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 — a tightly contested thriller at Yankee Stadium that had all the drama of October baseball. For manager Aaron Boone, the night was about resilience, execution, and belief.

The rivalry tension of Yankees vs. Red Sox was evident from the first pitch. Ben Rice opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, setting an aggressive tone. Trevor Story answered with a two-RBI single in the third, and Aaron Judge put the Yankees back on top in the fifth with an RBI single. Story came through again with a solo homer in the sixth, tying the game at 3-3.

Carlos Rodon gave the Yankees six gritty innings, keeping things level before the bullpen took over. The pivotal moment came in the bottom of the eighth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled, stole second, and dashed home on Austin Wells’ two-out RBI single — a just-fair liner down the right field line that proved to be the game-winner.

The emotion of the night was captured by SNY Yankees Videos, who posted a clip to X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the Yankees manager summing up what many fans were feeling after the intense Game 2.

Article Continues Below

“What a game”

"What a game" Aaron Boone speaks on Wild Card Game 2: pic.twitter.com/lLEy5dqv09 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 2, 2025

With the season on the line, Boone turned to David Bednar in the ninth. A walk, a single, and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, but Bednar escaped the jam with a fly out to right field, locking down the win and extending the Yankees' postseason hopes.

Now tied 1-1 in the AL Wild Card Series, the Yankees face a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday night. Boone’s steady leadership could be the difference as the club looks to move on to the American League Division Series.