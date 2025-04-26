New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is aware of the struggles his closer Devin Williams has gone through. Williams has been battered in some outings this year, giving up big leads for the Bronx Bombers. Boone seems to be backing away some from a position that Williams is the closer moving forward.

“We’ll see,” the manager said, per the New York Post, about whether Williams has the role. “We’ll talk through that stuff. This is raw right now.”

The latest rough outing for Williams occurred on Friday. It was against the Toronto Blue Jays. Williams allowed three earned runs on two hits, while not getting anyone out.

“Nothing is working right now,” Williams said. “All I can do is continue to work.”

Williams struggled with control against Toronto. He also got behind in the count with several Blue Jays batters.

The Yankees have dropped four of the last six, and don't look like a World Series contender right now. New York is 15-11 on the year.

Inside the Yankees struggles with Devin Williams

Williams made a big splash this offseason, when he joined the Bronx Bombers. It was believed that he was part of the reason why the Yankees changed their policy on beards for players. Williams has long had some facial hair.

On the mound, the reliever hasn't lived up to his strong reputation. His ERA is now 11.25, after his first 10 appearances. He was also part of an epic meltdown that cost the team a win against Tampa Bay.

“I wish there was an easy answer, but I’m not really sure,” Williams said about his performances. “It’s not a good feeling not being able to get the job done for the team.”

Williams still has his supporters. One of them is Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm, Jr.

“It’s new. It’s New York. It’s big. It’s a little different,” Chisholm said. “But I know my guy. … I know what he got. I went out there and told him, like, ‘Hey, this is your moment right here. … We all believe in you.’ ”

Yankees fans most likely still believe in Williams, but the patience is wearing thin. New York has big expectations to win a World Series this season, after nearly doing it last year. If the Yankees don't get some stability at closer, though, those hopes may soon be dashed.

The Yankees continue their series with Toronto on Sunday, after weather postponed Saturday's game.