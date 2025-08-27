On Tuesday, the New York Yankees won their third consecutive game, taking a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals at home. This is a good continuation of the momentum they managed to build up by winning the final game of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, and they continued to chip away at the Toronto Blue Jays' division lead — keeping in step with the two other powerhouses of the division.

It's the Yankees' pitching that deserves the most credit on Tuesday after they allowed just one run to cross the plate. Moreover, it was Giancarlo Stanton, who's in the middle of a resurgent season back in his home position of right field, who powered New York's offense, driving in all of their runs on the night.

But it was one particular moment in the game that had Yankees manager Aaron Boone's heart racing. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jose Caballero, who came in to relieve Stanton of right field duties, drew a walk. And it's always a dangerous proposition for opponents whenever Caballero is on base, as he shown on Tuesday.

With Clayton Beeter on the mound for the Nationals, Caballero stole second base before Beeter even finished his pitch delivery — making it to second before the ball even reached the glove of Riley Adams — exhilarating Boone in the process.

“I said, ‘You made [my pacemaker] work a little bit' with how he's jumping around out there,” Boone said, per Gary Phillips of New York Daily News. “I trust he knows what he's doing out there.”

Jose Caballero had the base stolen BEFORE the pitcher even delivered the ball!pic.twitter.com/TDQVo22NMV — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 27, 2025

Caballero, who is already leading the league in steals prior to Tuesday night, showed how impactful he can be for the Yankees. He has gotten plenty of burn since arriving in the Bronx, and that doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon.

Jose Caballero may not be household name, but he's exactly what Yankees need

The Yankees did not make any needle-moving acquisitions prior to the trade deadline, but they did bring Caballero in — a utility man from their division rival Tampa Bay Rays. He's played seven positions this season, and he's a noted speedster, having recorded 111 steals thus far in his MLB career (three seasons thus far).

Caballero just fills in so many gaps for the Yankees, and in his short time with the team thus far, he's become both a fan favorite and a welcome presence for Boone — making him a sight for sore pinstripe-seeing eyes.