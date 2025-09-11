It’s been a rough season for Anthony Volpe. The New York Yankees shortstop has struggled both at the plate and in the field, causing Aaron Boone to wonder if injury is affecting Volpe. Whatever is behind the former Gold Glove winner’s regression, his starting role down the stretch is in jeopardy.

Volpe is not in the starting lineup Thursday, per The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. It’s the second straight game he’s been held out and the third in the last week. Jose Caballero will once again fill in at shortstop with Volpe sitting.

Aaron Boone has been adamant in his support of Volpe all season. However, the Yankees manager is now taking a day-to-day approach with the third-year pro.

Anthony Volpe will sit out Yankees series finale vs Tigers

Volpe received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder this week to address lingering inflammation. He originally heard a pop in his shoulder while fielding a ball in May. The injury could explain some of Volpe’s issues during a brutal campaign.

Article Continues Below

Volpe is hitting .206 with a .661 OPS on the season. He has 19 home runs, 70 RBI and 59 runs scored with an 82 OPS+ and 1.3 bWAR in 141 games for the Yankees. While he’s been mired in a slump since July, the bottom has fallen out over the last month.

Volpe is slashing .135/.170/.258 with two homers, eight RBI and eight runs scored in his last 26 games. He’s also struck out 32 times in that stretch, which would put him on pace for 200 Ks in 162 games. Volpe has also suffered a regression in the field. He leads the American League with 19 errors this season.

The Yankees had an opportunity to gain ground in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays losing to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. But New York got thumped by the Detroit Tigers for the second straight game.

The Tigers’ dominant victories made history as Detroit became the first visiting team to ever hand the Yankees consecutive double digit losses. While New York is still fighting for a division title, the team has failed to find its footing. The Yankees are 4-5 over their last nine games. Boone will turn to rookie starter Cam Schlittler in the finale against Detroit Thursday.