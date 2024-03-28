The New York Yankees added Juan Soto this offseason in a trade with the San Diego Padres, but he joins a clubhouse that has many established leaders like the team's captain Aaron Judge, along with veterans like Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole, and manager Aaron Boone spoke on how he is making sure Soto feels like he has a voice in the Yankees clubhouse in his first season with the team.

“My message to him is: It's his clubhouse, too, and we want to learn and grow from you and want you to feel empowered to say and do whatever you feel like you need to do,” Aaron Boone said, via David Schoenfield of ESPN.

The Yankees had a desperate need for left-handed hitting, and Juan Soto was one of the best players of that kind to switch teams this offseason. Shohei Ohtani going to the Los Angeles Angels to the Los Angeles Dodgers is the only other player in that type of category as a hitter.

How is Juan Soto fitting in the Yankees' clubhouse?

There were rumors that Soto clashed with teammates in San Diego. The Padres clubhouse, like the Yankees, had many established stars like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. Soto denied that the clubhouse clashed. Boone believes things have gotten off on the right foot with the Yankees.

“Look, anytime you're a player coming over to a team for the first time, I'm sure you're toeing the water a little bit, getting a feel for everything,” Boone said, via Schoenfield. “I do feel like the team from a bonding standpoint has come together really well this spring in short order. I would include Juan in that. He seems very comfortable, he seems happy. I think our leaders do a great job of making guys feel at home. From a leadership and what kind of vocal role he takes, that probably still remains to be seen.”

It will be interesting to see how Soto fares this season in the Bronx. On paper, the fit is great. He is slated to hit in front of Aaron Judge, so he will have great protection. As a left-handed hitter, Soto should benefit from the short porch, which could add a handful of home runs for him. Soto is not a dead pull hitter, so he might not benefit as much as some might expect, but only the games will tell the story.

With Soto being under contract for just one season, it will be key for the Yankees to take advantage of this season, as he might not be around for 2025. If he is, he will be taking up more of the payroll on a large contract.

Regardless, the Yankees are excited to start the season with Soto on their side.