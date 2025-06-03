After getting bad news on Monday night about closer LukeWeaver's designation to the injured list, the New York Yankees got a much more positive update on the injury front on Tuesday morning, with infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. reportedly expected to return to action in the series opener in the Bronx against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

“Aaron Boone says that Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be in the lineup tonight for the first time since April 29th,” shared Talkin' Yanks in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Chisholm dealt with an oblique injury that forced him to sit out over a month's worth of action in the big leagues.

In the 30 Yankees games he's played so far in the 2025 MLB regular season, the 27-year-old Chisholm has only hit .181/.304/.410 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs to go with six stolen bases and a 101 OPS+.

As part of his recovery from the injury and preparation for his looming return to the big leagues, Chisholm saw action in the minors with Double-A Somerset.

While there could still be some rust on Chisholm after such a long time away from the show, the hope is that he'll soon turn things around to help New York, particularly on offense. That said, the Yankees are looking robust on that end, as they are third in MLB overall through Monday with 319 runs scored and tied on top with the reigning World Series champions (and recent series tormentors), Los Angeles Dodgers, with an OPS of .813.

Yankees fans are, of course, elated by this news on Chisholm, who was traded by the Miami Marlins to New York in 2024 before signing a one-year contract worth $5.85 million with the American East franchise last January.

“Wish we had him for the series in LA he always brings the evil empire energy 🥲,” a fan said.

Another one shared: “Let’s go!!! Great news”

“Huge. Hopefully he can hit better than he was before he got hurt,” a social media user on X commented.

“As we lose a player, we gain another,” said another fan, as the Yankees get Chisholm back on the heels of Weaver hitting the IL.

The Yankees enter the Guardians series with a 36-22 record.