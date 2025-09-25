The New York Yankees have an AL MVP candidate in Aaron Judge, and with all that he's accomplished this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he won the award. It's time for voters to put their ballots in, and it seems like most people agree who the AL MVP is, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“But the person I was talking with, was taking it very seriously to the point where he asks a lot of people who played the game and who know the game frankly better than we’re going to because they’re out there every day,” Passan said. Because they experienced it, because they faced Aaron Judge, because they faced Cal Raleigh.

“My friend said every player he asked says Aaron Judge.”

"Every player he asks says Aaron Judge." Jeff Passan has a friend who votes on MLB awards that asked many players about their MVP pick.

Judge recently put himself in the record books once again, this time alongside Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle, with his 50th and 51st home runs of the season against the Chicago White Sox. After making history, Judge let it be known that he wasn't going to let the milestone get in the way of his ultimate goal.

“I can't. If you sit back and admire it, then you're gonna stop your momentum. Lot of work that needs to be done. Hopefully I have a long career here and we do some special things. And we can talk about it at the end,” Judge said via SNY Yankees Videos.

Along with Judge having a strong season, the Yankees are also having a good season, and they're tied for the best record in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays. If the Yankees want to go to the World Series for the second straight year, they're going to need Judge playing at his best, and there's no reason to believe that he won't be ready when the postseason arrives.