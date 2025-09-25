The New York Yankees’ Captain joined extremely exclusive company with two history-making swings of the bat in Tuesday’s win over the Chicago White Sox. Aaron Judge’s 50th and 51st home runs of the season placed him alongside Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle. The All-Star slugger is authoring yet another MVP-caliber season. But Judge won’t allow himself to stop and think about his place in baseball history.

“I can't. If you sit back and admire it, then you're gonna stop your momentum. Lot of work that needs to be done. Hopefully I have a long career here and we do some special things. And we can talk about it at the end,” Judge explained, per SNY Yankees Videos.

Judge got the Yankees on the board with a three-run homer in the second inning. The reigning AL MVP jumped on the first pitch he saw from Jonathan Cannon, belting a 96 mph sinker 392 feet to center.

This was Judge’s 50th home run of the season. With it, he became just the fourth player in major-league history to have four 50-homer seasons. Judge reached the elite mark in 2017 (52), 2022 (62), 2024 (58) and now in 2025. Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa are the only other players to ever accomplish the feat.

Aaron Judge blocks out history during division race

But Judge’s historic day was not over. After starting the Yankees’ scoring Wednesday, he capped things off with a solo blast in the eighth inning. The 395-foot shot to right center put New York up 8-1 over Chicago.

This was home run No. 51 on the season and marked Judge’s 46th multi-homer game. That moved the two-time MVP into a tie with Mickey Mantle for second on the Yankees’ all-time list. Babe Ruth leads the pack with 68 multi-homer games. Judge and Mantle are now tied for second with 46. And the Iron Horse, Lou Gehrig, is third in franchise history with 43 multi-dong games.

Judge has been on a tear with three home runs in his last four games. He leads the majors with a .328 batting average and 1.136 OPS on the season to go along with 51 home runs, 109 RBI and 133 runs scored.

The seven-time All-Star helped the Yankees clinch a playoff berth on Tuesday. New York has now reached the postseason eight out of nine times since Judge’s Rookie of the Year campaign in 2017.

New York has won four-straight games and seven of the last eight to pull even with the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. The Yankees have four games remaining to clinch their second-straight division title.