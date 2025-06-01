May 31, 2025 at 10:29 PM ET

The New York Yankees received their best offense from a California native inside Chavez Ravine. Aaron Judge smacked not one, but two home runs. But the Lodi native was the only scorer for the Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right-handed hitter sent this pitch sailing 425 feet near center field. Judge's blast occurred in the top of the eighth inning.

Judge even pounded an earlier home run that sent fans into a frenzy. The perennial All-Star pounded a 407-foot shot over the outfield wall. That blast occurred during the fourth inning — and gave the Yankees their first points of the evening.

However, both Judge homers weren't enough to lift New York past the defending World Series champions. Los Angeles rolled to a dominating 18-2 rout in the rematch of the WS matchup of last season.

Judge, meanwhile, continues to chase a prestigious solo mark. But one featuring competition from a certain Dodgers superstar.

Aaron Judge battling Dodgers All-Star for prestigious title

Judge pounded his 20th home run of 2025 during the fourth. His eighth inning blast now puts him at 21 home runs.

Does that place him ahead of Shohei Ohtani? The Yankees star has traded the home run lead with the megastar and '24 WS champion.

Ohtani sent a baseball flying in front of Max Fried on Friday. That HR even changed Fried's ERA from 1.29 to 1.92.

Ohtani currently sits at 22 home runs. But he's not the sole leader. Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners ripped his 22nd home run on Saturday — tying him with Ohtani.

Judge trails both with 21 homers now. Although Judge cracked one joke involving Ohtani.

“I thought he was copying me” Judge said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today following the Friday contest.

Judge still gave Ohtani his roses.

“He’s impressive. He’s one of the best players in the game for a reason,” Judge said.

He's still threatening the home run lead for the 2025 season. But now Judge, Raleigh and Ohtani are involved in a three-man race for the home run crown.