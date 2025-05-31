Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Shohei Ohtani blasted two home runs in their World Series rematch against the New York Yankees. His first came in emphatic fashion, a towering 417-foot solo shot on the very first pitch. That blast tied the game 1-1 and electrified the Chavez Ravine crowd. Later, after working a three-ball, one-strike count, Ohtani hammered another homer to right field in the sixth inning.

As a result, the Dodgers’ offense dealt a heavy blow to Max Fried’s sparkling record. Fried had entered the game undefeated at 7–0 with a 1.29 ERA. However, Ohtani and the Dodgers’ bats pushed that ERA up to 1.92. Over five innings, Fried gave up eight hits, six earned runs, three strikeouts, and two home runs, both to Ohtani.

Under the bright Los Angeles lights, this latest clash between the two powerhouse franchises once again captivated the baseball world. It served as a dramatic sequel to last year’s unforgettable World Series showdown.

On the Yankees’ side, Aaron Judge quickly set the tone with a solo homer. His shot fired up the Yankees dugout and, for a moment, silenced the Dodgers faithful. Moreover, the reigning AL MVP, on an absolute tear this season, raised his totals to 19 home runs and a staggering .392 batting average. Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt also went deep, while Oswald Peraza added to the Yankees’ scoring.

After Ohtani’s first-inning blast and a Tommy Edman score in the second, the Dodgers' offense truly exploded in the sixth. First, Freddie Freeman doubled to left, scoring Teoscar Hernández and advancing Will Smith to third. Then, Andy Pages followed with a single, bringing Smith home and moving Freeman to third.

Additionally, a fielder’s choice and an intentional walk to Max Muncy set the stage for Michael Conforto. He drew a walk, forcing in Pages and giving the Dodgers a 6–5 lead. In the seventh, Pages delivered again with a two-run single, scoring Smith and Freeman to extend the lead to 8–5.

Currently, the Yankees sit atop the AL East, while the Dodgers command the NL West. Both clubs continue to dominate their leagues. Fueled by Ohtani’s homers and big hits from Freeman, Smith, and Pages, the Dodgers successfully flipped the momentum in a thrilling comeback.

With both rosters stacked and fanbases roaring, this series promises to be a true heavyweight showdown. Every pitch, every swing, and every inning could deliver October-level drama, and fans won’t want to miss a second of it.