On Tuesday, the New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series to the Boston Red Sox. A significant reason for their loss was the exploits of Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet.

In the end, he threw 6.1 innings and had 11 strikeouts to his name. Additionally, Crochet only allowed four hits. Afterward, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge gave it up to Crochet for his performance and provided him with quite a compliment, per SNY Yankees.

“He's the best pitcher in the game,” Judge said.

Aaron Judge on the challenges of facing Garrett Crochet tonight: "He's the best pitcher in the game" pic.twitter.com/D0mYdmaAEQ — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 1, 2025

During the game, Judge went 2-for-4. In the third inning, Judge struck out swinging while facing Crochet. Additionally, it was Yankees reliever Luke Weaver who couldn't hold on with a 1-0 lead when he came in the 7th inning.

Ultimately, he gave up a two-run single to Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida that put Boston up 2-1. In the 9th inning, Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman brought home the third run with an RBI double. Meanwhile, Judge is in the hunt for the AL MVP Award.

Article Continues Below

At the same time, he has taken on the role of “crucial captain” during this playoff series. Game 2 will take place on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. If the Yankees lose, their season will come to an end.

Garrett Crochet's record against the Yankees

It turns out, the Yankees haven't been able to get over the hump when facing Crochet. Currently, he has an undefeated record, along with a 2.90 ERA, when facing the Bronx Bombers.

Altogether, Crochet has been able to accumulate 45 strikeouts against the Yankees. During the regular season, he went 4-0 against New York and had an ERA of 2.57. The key to his success was his velocity, diverse pitching style, and strong delivery.

Even after giving up the solo home run to Anthony Volpe, Crochet managed to retire 17 Yankee hitters.