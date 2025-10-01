The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series 3-1 to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Anthony Volpe scratched across the only run with a homer off of Garrett Crochet. But outside of that, the offense was silenced, and the bullpen was disastrous in the key loss. Yankees fans are not thrilled with manager Aaron Boone's decisions after the loss.

Max Fried around 100 pitches with a shutout… Aaron Boone takes him out Garrett Crochet around 100 pitches… Alex Cora DOESN’T EVEN WARM ANYBODY UP That’s a Loser Manager vs a Real Manager right there pic.twitter.com/BqPgEa7ot1 — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Max Fried around 100 pitches with a shutout… Aaron Boone takes him out. Garrett Crochet around 100 pitches… Alex Cora DOESN’T EVEN WARM ANYBODY UP. That’s a Loser Manager vs a Real Manager right there,” John Frascella posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Fried was fantastic, throwing 6.1 shutout innings on 102 pitches. But he was taken out with two right-handed hitters coming up in favor of Luke Weaver. Last year's postseason hero, Weaver, continued a disappointing season by allowing two runs without recording an out. Crochet, however, went 7.2 innings on 117 pitches.

Boone was asked about the decision in his postgame press conference. ” So, I felt like he kinda cruised through the first few and obviously, ends up oitching great. But I felt like he worked pretty hard. And I was gonna have the sixth be the end, but once we finished with the double play, I wanted him to go out and get [Jarren] Duran, and then felt like we were lined up.”

Ben Rice was left on the bench against lefties Crochet and Aroldis Chapman in this game. Many, including former Yankee Cameron Maybin, disagreed with that choice. “I don’t give a damn how good Crochet is… I miss the days where you won or lost with your best players. No reason Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. shouldn’t be in that lineup. Nobody would’ve said ‘we should’ve started Rosario over Jazz' if the Yankees lost.”

The Yankees will play with their backs against the wall on Wednesday with Carlos Rodon on the hill.