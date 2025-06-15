The New York Yankees were swept for the first time this year at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. The Father's Day loss was their fifth to Boston in nine days, a dismal stretch against their biggest rivals. The Bombers' offense left the pitchers out to dry, scoring just four runs in three games. Yankees captain Aaron Judge struck out nine times and had just one extra-base hit against the Red Sox. He spoke with the media after the game, saying he is ready to leave it all behind him.

“…Look past it, learn from it, and get ready for the next series…” – Aaron Judge on the Yankees' weekend at Fenway Park. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/UteCZXU7wt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We just couldn't string a couple of those good at-bats along. Move past it, learn from it, and get ready for the next series,” Judge said, before saying their four-game set against the Angels was a “big one.”

Judge was poor against Garrett Crochet on Friday, striking out in his first three at-bats. But Ryan Yarbrough and the Yankees' bullpen were tremendous, holding the Sox to a 1-0 advantage after eight innings. Judge took Crochet deep over the Green Monster in his fourth at-bat, tying the game and sending it to extras.

Any great team needs to win on its off nights. That's how baseball teams rack up 100 wins in a season. The Yankees had that opportunity, thanks to the Judge homer, on Friday. But Anthony Volpe was thrown out stealing third, and the Bombers lost in extras for the fourth time this year.

Judge was terrible for the rest of the series, a small part of the big problem around the Yankees. When they play a familiar opponent, they run the bases terribly, play poor defense, and cannot hit. That happened against the Dodgers already this year and now against Boston twice.

The Yankees host the Angels for four games in The Bronx starting on Monday. Clarke Schmidt will make the start for New York.