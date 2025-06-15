The New York Yankees were swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this weekend. After dropping a three-game set in The Bronx last weekend, the Bombers are 1-5 against their rivals this year. The Yankees scored just four runs in the three games this weekend, making it no surprise who Aaron Boone blames. The manager put the blame squarely on the offense's shoulders after the game.

“Obviously, had a hard time putting runs on the board. Overall, I thought we pitched pretty well and did enough run-prevention-wise to keep them in check, to hopefully win some games. But we just didn't get much going.”

The Yankees were miserable at the plate throughout the whole series. They hit .158 as a team through the three games with just four extra-base hits. What has been their calling card all year long disappeared for these big games. That includes Aaron Judge, who struck out nine times during the series. With Judge and the entire offense leaving their bats in New York, the pitching had no chance.

Article Continues Below

Sloppy play cost the Yankees in the World Series last year, and it came up to bite them again against the Red Sox. Jasson Dominguez lost count of strikes and made an out on the base paths in Game 2. Just a day later, Ben Rice tried to steal a base too early and was picked off to end an inning.

“[Rice] is pretty adept at picking his spots there. Obviously, with two outs there, we've got the trail runner coming, but we've got to be more certain than that. That's a play where we can get caught like that.”

The Yankees have been swept for the first time this year. They are still in first place in the AL East and have a pivotal four-game series against the Angels at home starting on Monday.