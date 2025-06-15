Aaron Judge is in the middle of another phenomenal season. Judge accepted the honor of being the newest Team USA captain at the World Baseball Classic and has proved this season why he deserves that title. The reigning American League MVP has led the New York Yankees to one of the best records in the league. However, slumps from Ben Rice and the rest of his teammates have hurt the Yankees offense around him. New York manager Aaron Boone gets Giancarlo Stanton back from injury early next week to help, but the Yankees' offense has gone cold.

According to Talkin' Yanks, Judge is the only Yankees player with an RBI in a 30 inning stretch. The streak was broken by Jasson Dominguez's RBI single in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox. Despite that, having a streak that long where a team is so reliant on one player's contribution is a bad sign.

Over New York's last two games heading into Saturday's matchup against Boston, the team scored two runs. That, combined with six scoreless innings in the second game of their series against the Red Sox, is a concerning sight.

Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, and Austin Wells have stepped up at the plate this season in Stanton's absence. They have played so well that Boone might put his first baseman behind home plate to give him at-bats.

In the World Series, the Yankees' offense went quiet, dooming them against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This season, though, New York's offense is one of the best in the league. They are within the top five in batting average and runs scored as a team while leading MLB in home runs with 109.

While their recent cold stretch at the plate is worth noting, it is not something that is likely to continue. Judge's consistency at the plate has rallied his teammates around him throughout the season. His constant improvement has impressed Boone, but he cannot win games alone.

Entering Saturday's game, the Yankees hold a five game lead in the AL East. The Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox have been at arm's length all year. While New York cares about winning their division, their goals are more ambitious.

Judge and Co. walked away from the World Series embarrassed. After the Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets in the offseason, pressure continued to build.

New York's offense will need to become more of a group effort in order to achieve their lofty goal. Judge can continue to lead the way, but Boone needs his whole lineup to chip in to maintain his team's dominance.