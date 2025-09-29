Aaron Judge, in another year, would be the undisputed AL MVP, and perhaps win that award unanimously. But 2025 is no ordinary year in the AL MVP race. The New York Yankees star's closest competitor for the award is Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who broke out and became an MVP-level player who finished the season with 60 home runs and achieving power numbers that other catchers and switch-hitters haven't done often in MLB history.

Judge, however, is without a doubt the best hitter in all of MLB at the moment. He led the entire MLB in OPS in 2025, with a slash line of .331/.457/.688 amounting to a bonkers OPS of 1.144. He is the overall batting champ of MLB, and it's not like he sacrificed his power production to become more of a contact hitter, as he still hit 53 home runs and led the AL in extra-base hits with 85 (finishing second overall to Shohei Ohtani, who had 87).

But that's not where Judge's incredible 2025 season from the plate ends. In fact, he became the first player in MLB history to hit at least 53 home runs and lead the league in batting average at the same time, as pointed out by Talkin' Yanks on X (formerly Twitter).

Just to put in perspective how great of a season Judge had for the Yankees in 2025, he also became just the third player in MLB history to lead the league in batting average while reaching the 50-home run mark for the season, joining Mickey Mantle, who did so in 1956, as well as Jimmie Foxx, who accomplished the feat in 1938.

Baseball may be a sport that goes beyond what a player does on the plate. But scoring runs is still the name of the game, and there was no one in MLB who was more dominant and contributed more to scoring runs than Judge, who flourished for a Yankees team that led MLB in total runs scored in 2025.

Yankees star Aaron Judge will have his eyes on the prize

Judge, at this point of his career, has already accomplished everything there is for him to accomplish on an individual level. Now that he's 33 years of age and has encountered his fair share of playoff heartbreak, he will be locked in on his goal to lead the Yankees over the hump and win them their first World Series since 2009.

Judge and the Yankees will be hosting the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series on Tuesday, with the first pitch being thrown at around 6:08 AM.