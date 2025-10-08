The New York Yankees kept their postseason hopes alive with a 9-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the 2025 ALDS. Aaron Judge delivered the turning point with one unforgettable swing. His three-run home run hit the left-field foul pole and tied the game.

Fox Sports: MLB posted a clip to X (formerly known as Twitter) showing The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal discussing the moment with the slugger. In the video, Judge reflects on the clutch swing with a grin.

“I never had one like that right at the foul pole. Thankfully the ghost kinda took that one over and kept it fair for us, that was a nice one.”

“I never had one like that right at the foul pole. Thankfully the ghost kinda took that one over and kept it fair for us, that was a nice one” Aaron Judge talked with @Ken_Rosenthal about his big game-tying home run, and the Yankees not panicking no matter what the situation is pic.twitter.com/mp82FGBzFJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 8, 2025

The three-run blast tied the game at 6-6 after the Yankees trailed by five runs early. The two-time AL MVP's homer sparked a furious comeback that carried the team to its first win of the series. On just the third pitch of Louis Varland’s relief outing, Judge launched a 99.7 mph four-seam fastball down the line in left field. The ball left his bat at 103.1 mph with a 35-degree launch angle and traveled 373 feet, ricocheting off the left-field foul pole. The roar that followed was pure Bronx energy — a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift at Yankee Stadium.

Judge finished the night 3-for-4 with a walk, four RBIs, and three runs scored, powering the Yankees offense and restoring belief among fans who watched their team stumble through the first two games. The win trimmed the Blue Jays’ series lead to 2-1 and set up a critical Game 4 on Wednesday in New York. The Yankees’ bullpen held Toronto scoreless over the final six innings, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo shot to help seal the victory.

The homer — his 17th career postseason blast — came after a quiet start to the ALDS, where he went hitless in the first two games. The performance marked a complete turnaround for the Yankees captain, who hit .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs during the regular season. If New York manages to rally and win the series, this “ghost-assisted” home run could go down as one of the defining moments of the 2025 postseason.