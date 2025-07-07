Struggling in New York is an extremely brutal situation to suffer through, particularly during the Subway Series. Imagine then how difficult it is to be the father of a player who is getting eviscerated for said struggles. New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is in the midst of a dreadful stretch, scuffling at the plate, making costly errors and accidentally nailing teammate Aaron Judge in the face with a ball. Mets fans are lapping it all up, and reveling in his massive slump.

Evidently, Volpe's dad reached his breaking point. A visibly irate man identified as Michael Volpe, according to Jomboy Media, shouted obscenities at a Mets supporter for ostensibly “bad-mouthing” his son. “Let's go, let's go,” he said, while the woman sitting next to him did her best to temper his rage. Even the daily rendition of “God Bless America” could not inspire some unity, as insults continued to fly.

The Mets fan, who appeared to be taking in the game with his son, offered a sarcastic response that only stoked Volpe's fury. “Your son is the best,” he said, before his new rival called him a “scumbag.” The uncomfortable people who were forced to endure this tense exchange got a glimpse of the vitriol one could sometimes experience during a Yankees-Mets clash.

Anthony Volpe’s dad was not pleased with whatever this Mets fan said about his son pic.twitter.com/Y18r8IHCkx — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Obviously, however, this was not merely about the game itself. A combustible environment took shape in this section of Citi Field, and although the dispute seemingly reached its natural end before true chaos erupted, the damage is done. Anthony Volpe will surely be questioned about his father's incendiary reaction, which is not something he will want to expend energy on while he desperately tries to break out of a lingering funk.

The 2019 first-round draft pick, who grew up has a diehard Yankees fan and even attended the 2009 World Series parade, continues to find himself under intense scrutiny for his offensive limitations. He is batting .219 with a .398 slugging percentage and .695 OPS in 362 plate appearances this season, failing to record a multi-hit game since June 21.

Anthony Volpe, Yankees must stay strong

While some will call it juvenile, a New York ballplayer who is posting such measly production will inevitably get skewered by fans.

Volpe and his family should understand this as well as anyone, considering all the emotion they have invested in this franchise and sport over the years. Tensions are even higher when the state's two clubs collide. Following Juan Soto's defection to Queens, the Yankees-Mets rivalry has escalated to new levels. One must prepare for the worst when crossing into hostile territory.

Although it is hard to weigh in on this specific situation without knowing what was exactly said between the two men, Michael Volpe should anticipate unflattering remarks about his son. Withstanding it is no easy task, however, and it becomes far more grueling when protective instincts activate.

Anthony Volpe has to look ahead, as he continues to search for answers at the plate, The young SS already has a Gold Glove to his name and has posted a 3-plus WAR in his first two MLB campaigns. He still has time to improve from an offensive standpoint. But until he does, the mockery will not relent.