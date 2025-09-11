Amid reports that New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe might have been dealing with a shoulder injury, the news was confirmed by manager Aaron Boone on Thursday. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch posted Boone's update on Volpe, revealing that the shortstop was dealing with “a labrum tear.” Boone also said that Volpe was unlikely to hit the IL due to the injury, outraging Yankees fans like Madison DeStefano on X (formerly Twitter).

“Does he realize how crazy he sounds?” responded DeStefano to Hoch's report.

Usually, any sort of labrum tear would land a player on the IL. It's a severe injury that saps a lot of the shoulder's strength and mobility, particularly when throwing. Now, Volpe's history of errors this season must be examined through another lens. How long has the New Jersey native been dealing with this tear? And should the Yankees just put him on the IL to rest and recover?

Yankees need to figure out the correct path for Anthony Volpe

While there is no higher goal than capturing their 28th World Series title, the Yankees also need to weigh the long term. Boone knows this. So does general manager Brian Cashman. If Volpe's struggles continue, even after rest and another cortisone shot, should they just consider shutting down the 24-year-old for the rest of 2025? Many New York fans thought the lack of an IL stint for Volpe wasn't wise, to say the least.

“This is crazy lol,” posted @sondraa on the social media platform.

Cashman brought in veteran infielders Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario before the trade deadline. Although each of them is a downgrade from Volpe in many ways, they will bring more consistency. At the bottom of the lineup, consistency is an attribute that Boone and Cashman should be searching for. Caballero's speed will also help once he's on the base paths. In October, it's the smallest of advantages that could lead to victory. Will allowing Volpe to rest and potentially return later in a potential postseason run lead to another Fall Classic berth for the Yankees? There's only one way to find out.