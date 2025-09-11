The New York Yankees focused on addressing their bullpen ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, as they acquired right-handed pitchers Camilo Doval, David Bednar and Jake Bird. The Yankees hoped that those moves were enough to boost their confidence in their relievers, as they also entered the MLB All-Star break with a bullpen ERA of 4.08 and a .284 BABIP.

Fast forward to Wednesday night's game at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees' bullpen struggled anew with four New York relievers combining for nine earned runs on 11 hits in an 11-1 loss to the visiting Detroit Tigers. Just a night before, New York's relievers, particularly Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr., gave up nine earned runs on nine hits together, as the Yankees fell to Detroit, 12-2.

With those forgettable outings on the mound by their relievers, the Yankees' bullpen's ERA since the July 31 trade deadline has risen to nearly 6.00, as noted by Katie Sharp of Stathead..

“Yankees bullpen has a 5.57 ERA since the day after the trade deadline (August 1). The only teams with a worse bullpen ERA in that span are the Marlins and Rockies,” Sharp wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

That is certainly not music to the ears of the Yankees, who are still in the middle of an intense division race in the American League East.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, however, seemingly did not see it as cause for alarm.

“Look, this is two days,” Boone said after the second loss in the series to the Tigers, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “The bullpen has been closing out some really important games for us of late that has let us go on a pretty good run. These are two nights in a row where we haven’t gotten it done. But we were also behind and chasing a little bit.”

New York's bats have indeed failed to show up as well and provide its pitchers with ample run support, with the team coming up with only three runs in the Tigers series thus far.

The Yankees will hope for a better day in the series finale this Thursday, when they hand the ball to Cam Schlittler.