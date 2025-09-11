The Detroit Tigers continued their magical 2025 campaign by making history in the Bronx, delivering a two-game stretch never before seen at Yankee Stadium. They became the first visiting team to win back-to-back games by 10 or more runs at either the original or current version of the iconic ballpark—stunning the Yankees and shifting momentum further in the American League race.

Following dominant 12-1 and 11-1 victories, the Tigers not only overwhelmed the Yankees on the scoreboard but also secured their first season series win over New York since 2011. With the postseason approaching, Detroit now holds an 84-62 record and a commanding 9.5-game lead atop the AL Central.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), OptaSTATS captured the historic moment with one jaw-dropping fact.

“The @tigers are the first visiting team ever to win back-to-back games by 10+ runs at Yankee Stadium (old or new).”

Game 2 featured a balanced effort from the Detroit offense. Riley Greene hit his 33rd home run, a three-run shot that blew the game open. Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith each added solo shots later in the contest. Jack Flaherty allowed just two hits over five dominant innings, while New York’s Carlos Rod0n was shelled by his former team.

The blowout loss continued an alarming trend for the Yankees. The bullpen ERA has ballooned since the All-Star break, and even star slugger Aaron Judge went hitless, grounding into a double play. The situation deteriorated to the point where outfielder Austin Slater was called on to pitch the ninth inning, registering a top velocity of just 36.4 mph.

The Tigers outscored the Yankees 23-3 over the last two games, sparking celebration in Detroit and concern in the Bronx. Fans celebrated the historic dominance, while others questioned how a team in the middle of a playoff race could allow such a lopsided performance at home.

In one of baseball’s most iconic venues, Yankee Stadium history was rewritten—and it was the Tigers holding the pen. With the playoffs approaching, Detroit’s dominant showing in the Bronx could mark the turning point that propels them toward a deep October run.