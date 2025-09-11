The New York Yankees suffered a blowout 11-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, and reliever Camilo Doval took much of the blame from fans after another brutal outing. The right-hander, acquired at the trade deadline, was shelled in the seventh inning and became a trending topic online—just not for the reasons New York had hoped. As the Yankees playoff race intensifies, the fanbase is losing patience with what many now see as one of the Yankees’ trade deadline busts.

Doval entered the game in the seventh inning with one out and the Yankees trailing 2-0. Gleyber Torres then grounded out to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., scoring Parker Meadows and moving Javier Baez to third, extending the Tigers' lead to 3–0 with two outs.

From there, Doval unraveled. He gave up a single to Spencer Torkelson, followed by a two-run home run to Riley Greene that pushed the lead to 5-0. After surrendering another hit, the 28-year-old reliever was pulled—finishing with just one out recorded, three hits allowed, two earned runs, and his ERA ballooning above 6.00 in pinstripes. What had been a manageable deficit quickly spiraled into an embarrassing loss.

X (formerly known as Twitter) lit up with reactions, as fans harshly criticized both Doval and the decision-making that led to his appearance.

Angry Mike (@angrymike23) took to the platform with no plans of holding back.

“Is Doval the worst Yankees deadline acquisition of all time? #repbx”

Michael T Nixon (@VPNiX0N) chimed in, grouping Doval with two other struggling arms.

“Luke Weaver & Doval & Leiter are unplayable”

User @MavFalco16 questioned the logic behind the bullpen usage entirely.

“Just typical Yankees meltdown started by Boone. Leiter instead of Luke. A dumbass Little League ball with two on, and instead of Luke after Leiter, Doval. Does any other team contending do this kind of shit? #RepBx”

User JP (@YankeesParm) was so disappointed in the reliever, he placed him in the harshest possible category while ranking the club’s bullpen.

Yankees relievers circle of trust In the circle

Bednar Too soon to say

Yarbrough I trusted you

Cruz

Hill Bad?

Weaver

Williams Bad

Leiter Not good but not expected to be good

Blackburn Jail

Doval — JP (@YankeesParm) September 11, 2025

The Yankees bullpen was already a concern, and this outing only intensified the pressure. New York slipped to 80-66, now 3.5 games back in the AL East and barely holding the top Wild Card spot. With every game mattering, Doval’s meltdown couldn’t have come at a worse time. If the Yankees hope to reach October, performances like this have to end—because for fans, he’s become the face of a bullpen that doesn’t look postseason-ready.