The New York Yankees’ 2025 season came to an end Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, losing 5–2 to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Toronto’s victory clutched a 3–1 series win, ousting New York and ending the Yankees’ run of three consecutive elimination-game wins this October.

Rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler, who had lit up the Wild Card with eight scoreless frames and 12 strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series, slogged through another determined outing but couldn’t prevent New York from biting the postseason dust. Schlittler pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, only two of them earned due to an error by Jazz Chisholm Jr., while striking out two and walking none. In his two postseason starts, Schlittler posted a 1.26 ERA across 14.1 innings, showing nerves of steel for a 24-year-old making his October debut.

After the game, Schlittler recalled a hushed, thoughtful mood in the Yankees’ clubhouse.

Cam Schlittler talks about the vibe of the clubhouse after tonight's season-ending loss: "Quiet. The leaders in the room stepped up, they spoke and we listened" pic.twitter.com/OTrYNJrlhl — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 9, 2025

“Quiet. I mean, again, you know, leaders in the room stepped up, Booney stepped up, you know, they spoke and we listened,” Schlittler said. “So, again, the angle is the same. This is, again, you just got to try and, you know, feel the fire and take it into your offseason training and, again, get ready for spring training and take it into next season.”

The Blue Jays continued their pattern of scoring first, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in George Springer with a first-inning single, the fourth consecutive game Toronto jumped ahead early. Ryan McMahon briefly leveled the score with his first career postseason home run in the third inning, a solo shot off lefty Mason Fluharty, tying the game at 1–1. Aaron Judge contributed two singles and an RBI in Game 4, concluding his playoff run at an impressive 13-for-26 (.500) with seven RBI in seven games.

Article Continues Below

New York’s late-inning opportunities ultimately went unfulfilled. In the seventh inning, with the score 2–1, Chisholm’s error on a grounder that could have started a double play allowed Nathan Lukes to hit a two-run single, stretching Toronto's lead to 4–1. The Yankees loaded the bases in the eighth with two outs but failed to capitalize as Austin Wells flew out. Overall, New York was 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position in the decisive game.

The Blue Jays struck out just six times and collected 12 hits, outscoring the Yankees 34–19.

In left field, Volpe turned a routine play into a gem with a running grab, but he couldn’t light up the scoreboard, finishing 5-for-26 with 16 strikeouts. Chisholm Jr. finished the series at .182 with a .598 OPS, while Trent Grisham and other Yankees failed to provide consistent offensive support behind Judge.

Stripped of postseason hopes, despite having the third-highest opening day payroll in Major League Baseball, New York must now regroup and plan for a 2026 comeback.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2016, where they will face either the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers in a series tied at 2–2 heading into Friday’s decisive Game 5.