The New York Yankees advanced in the 2025 AL Wild Card Series behind a dominant postseason debut from rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler. His masterful outing against the Boston Red Sox powered a 4-0 clinching win and came with a stone-cold quote that quickly went viral. It also marked the Yankees first postseason series victory over the Red Sox since 2003.

SNY Yankees Videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a clip of Schlittler’s postgame interview. Asked when he felt like he was in control, the rookie delivered a cold-blooded response.

“Before the game started”

At what point did Cam Schlittler feel like he was in control and able to put forth his best effort in tonight's start? "Before the game started" pic.twitter.com/8xKOYA1rHB — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

That mindset carried over on the mound. Schlittler threw eight shutout innings, striking out 12 with a fastball averaging 99 miles per hour and topping out at 100 mph. The 24-year-old flamethrower gave up only five hits, walked zero, and set a franchise postseason rookie strikeout record. The rookie's calm presence and overpowering stuff kept the Red Sox lineup in check all night.

The decisive moment came in the fourth inning. Cody Bellinger doubled, Anthony Volpe added an RBI, and a miscue by the Red Sox defense opened the door for two more runs. From there, Schlittler and the Yankees defense handled the rest, while closer David Bednar slammed the door in the ninth frame.

For the Yankees, the emergence of Schlittler is a major boost heading into the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays. Manager Aaron Boone trusted the rookie in an elimination game, and the gamble was historic. The combination of confidence and command from the right-handed rookie adds another weapon to the Yankees rotation.

Schlittler’s quote summed up the night in simple terms. It wasn’t just confidence—it was conviction. In his first postseason start, he didn’t just beat the Red Sox. He showed he is be built for October baseball.