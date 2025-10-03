Rookie Cam Schlittler’s historic outing carried the New York Yankees past the Boston Red Sox 4-0 in the decisive Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series on Thursday night, sending New York straight to the American League Division Series.

In his postseason debut, Schlittler struck out 12 batters across eight shutout innings, allowing just five hits and no walks on 107 pitches, 75 of which were strikes. The feat made him the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw eight innings in a playoff game with at least 12 strikeouts and zero walks.

The 24-year-old also set a Yankees rookie postseason record for strikeouts, surpassing all previous debut performances, and joined Roger Clemens (15 in 2000), Gerrit Cole (13 in 2020), and Orlando Hernandez (12 in 2000) as the only New York pitchers to record at least 12 strikeouts in a playoff game. Unlike the others, Schlittler achieved the mark as a rookie.

After such a performance, it’s no wonder his team crowned him “Killa Cam,” sharing the nickname on X (formerly Twitter).

Schlittler, a native of Walpole, Massachusetts, who grew up a Red Sox fan, began the season in Double-A and finished the regular 2025 season with a 2.96 ERA over 73⅓ innings in 14 starts, striking out 84 and walking 81. His performance against Boston carried New York to their first playoff series win over the Red Sox since the 2003 ALCS and their first postseason series triumph over a non-AL Central team (aside from a one-game wild-card in 2018) since the 2012 ALDS. Also, the Yankees went 4-9 against Boston during the regular season.

New York’s four-run fourth inning proved all-important. Cody Bellinger led off with a double aided by Red Sox misplays, Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk, and Amed Rosario drove in the first run. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled to load the bases, followed by an RBI single from Anthony Volpe.

Article Continues Below

Austin Wells ended the inning with a grounder that trickled off Nathaniel Lowe’s glove, scoring two additional runs. Rookie Red Sox starter Connelly Early, who had 19⅓ MLB innings before the game, allowed four runs on six hits in 3⅔ innings while striking out six.

Schlittler had the Red Sox eating out of his hand all night, routinely reaching triple-digit velocity and striking out batters with fastballs and sinkers topping 100 mph. He retired the side in the eighth on seven pitches before Yankees manager Aaron Boone turned to closer David Bednar for the ninth, who preserved the shutout.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon made a spectacular defensive play in the eighth, catching a foul pop while falling over the Red Sox dugout.

The Yankees will now battle it out with the Toronto Blue Jays in the best-of-five ALDS, tipping off Saturday, Oct. 4, at Rogers Centre.