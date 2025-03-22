The New York Yankees are trying to overcome their injury concerns in order to enjoy another strong season. With Gerrit Cole expected to miss the 2025 campaign, the Yankees' have serious uncertainty in the starting rotation. Additionally, it was recently announced that Clarke Schmidt will begin the season on the injured list. However, can a veteran starter help to save the Yankees' season?

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman reportedly said Carlos Carrasco will be added to the Yankees' roster, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Perhaps suggesting that a 38-year-old Carrasco will save the team's season is too much, but the veteran pitcher can play an important role without question. This is a Yankees ball club that can use all of the help it can get at the moment.

What Carlos Carrasco brings to Yankees

As mentioned, the Yankees are dealing with injury trouble. There is a chance that Carrasco can help matters.

In five spring training games (four starts), Carrasco pitched to a stellar 1.69 ERA while striking out 15 hitters. He also held opponents to a .154 batting average.

Carrasco was initially brought in as a veteran depth option. Now, there is a realistic chance that he will earn a starting rotation spot.

There are question marks, though.

Carrasco has recorded lackluster numbers over the past two years. In 2023, He turned in a 6.80 ERA with the New York Mets. Ahead of the 2024 campaign Carrasco returned to the Cleveland Guardians — where he began his big league career and pitched from 2009-2020 — but finished the season with a 5.64 ERA. The reunion did not go according to plan.

Nevertheless, Carlos Carrasco has displayed signs of bouncing back in 2025 spring training. Sure, it is only spring training, but Carrasco is still going against talented competition.

He will be a pitcher to watch in 2025 as the Yankees hope to make another competitive postseason run.