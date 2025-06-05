Carlos Rodón is pitching like an ace again, and he’s embracing everything that comes with wearing New York Yankees pinstripes—including the intense pressure from one of the most passionate fanbases in sports.

In a segment posted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on the New York Post Sports YouTube channel, Rodón spoke openly about what it’s like to pitch in the Bronx. Heyman asked the Yankees left-hander about performing in a major market and how it compares to his previous stops.

“I mean, it’s still baseball. As far as cities—yeah, it’s the biggest one in our country,” Rodón said.

Rodón’s comments reflect the Yankees fanbase’s intensity—something that has both pressured and fueled his performance. After a rocky start to his New York tenure, Rodón has finally found his rhythm in 2025.

“It’s intense, but I love it,” he added. It’s always a pleasure. You show up every night, every 7 o’clock game—even weekdays—it might take a little bit for them to show up till the third, because it’s hard to get to the Bronx and people are still trying to make their way. But by the seventh inning, it’s sold out and it’s loud. It’s all worth it in the end. When you win here, it’s all worth it.”

That environment—high-pressure, high-reward—has brought out the best in Rodón this year. His 2025 season has been nothing short of a turnaround. Through 13 starts, he holds an 8–3 record with a 2.49 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP—his best marks since 2021. He ranks second in the American League in strikeouts, holds opposing hitters to a .152 batting average since April, and leads the league in wins since mid-April.

His reemergence as a top arm has helped stabilize the rotation and kept the Yankees atop the AL East standings. Unlike his first two years in New York—plagued by injuries, inconsistency, and whispers about his contract—Rodón is now embracing the spotlight.

The pressure of expectations in New York is real, but Rodón has learned to thrive in it. He’s healthy, confident, and winning. And when it’s loud in the Bronx, he says it’s all worth it. The Yankees may have found their ace—just when they needed him most.