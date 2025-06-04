The New York Yankees took a significant hit during spring training when Gerrit Cole was lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery. With the rotation in disarray, Carlos Rodon has stepped up, helping to fill the void. But does the 32-year-old lefty have a secret weapon?

Rodon spoke with the New York Post’s Jon Heyman after another excellent start on Tuesday and was asked if his success this season is related to his beard. “I don’t know. It’s nice, you know, it’s a little more comfortable. But I wouldn’t say, ‘Oh, it’s because I have a beard, that’s why I’m pitching well.’ I mean, that would be the easy way out,” Rodon said, per Jon Heyman on X.

Carlos Rodon has delivered for the Yankees

Article Continues Below

The Yankees changed their long standing facial hair policy during the offseason, allowing players to have “well-groomed beards” for the first time since the rule took effect in the mid 70s. And Rodon has taken advantage of this policy change, growing out a beard for the 2025 season.

Whether or not the facial hair is responsible, the two-time All-Star has been excellent this year. After picking up his eighth win of the season against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings, Rodon has a 2.49 ERA, 0.929 WHIP, 11.1 K/9, 159 ERA+ and 2.5 bWAR in 13 starts. He’s now tied with the Astros’ Hunter Brown for the most wins in the majors.

The numbers are a far cry from Rodon’s first year slump with the Yankees in 2023. That season he went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA, 1.446 WHIP and ERA+ of 63. He improved in his second year with the team as New York reached the World Series. But this season Rodon has been elite, returning to his Cy Young candidate form from 2021 with the White Sox and 2022 with the Giants.

This rebound couldn't have come at a better time for the Yankees. The team desperately needed Rodon to step up after injuries wrecked the rotation. With Cole out and Luis Gil sidelined, the Yankees named Rodon their Opening Day starter. They decided not to make a big trade for an additional pitcher, relying on their current staff to get the job done. And a bearded Rodon has delivered for the Bombers.