The New York Yankees have enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 campaign, winning three of their first five games, and they have done so in destructive fashion at times. Off the field, though, the team has been working to support one of their former players, Brett Gardner, after his son, Miller Gardner tragically died on March 21 at just 14 years old.

Gardner and his family had been staying at a hotel on the Manuel Antonio beach in Costa Rica when his son Miller ended up passing away. According to a recent report, while asphyxiation was initially believed to be the cause of death, it turned out carbon monoxide poisoning was the reason for Miller's death, with the belief being that his hotel room in Costa Rica was contaminated.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death of the teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, authorities in Costa Rica said Wednesday night. Randall Zúñiga, director of the Judicial Investigation Agency, said 14-year-old Miller Gardner was tested for carboxyhemoglobin, a compound generated when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in the blood,” ESPN reported on Thursday morning.

Yankees pay tribute to Brett Gardner after Miller Gardner's death

Gardner spent his entire 14-year career playing for the Yankees, helping them win their most recent World Series back in 2009. He earned his lone All-Star selection in 2015, and he was a Gold Glove winner in 2016. There's no doubt his son's passing has been extremely tough for him and his family, and his former team is doing what they can to help him out during this time.

On the field, the Yankees have come back down to earth after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers to open the 2025 campaign, as they have lost their past two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They will attempt to avoid getting swept on Thursday night, as they will send the veteran Carlos Carrasco to the mound to face off against Merrill Kelly. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.