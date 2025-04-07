ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game two of a three-game series as the New York Yankees visit the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Tigers prediction and pick.

The Yankees enter the series at 6-3 on the year. After sweeping the Brewers, they would drop two of three of the Diamondbacks before the Yankees took two of three on the road with the Pirates. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 5-4 heading into the series. After being swept by the Dodgers to open the year, they have won five of six, including sweeping the White Sox.

Yankees-Tigers Projected Starters

Carlos Carrasco vs. Tarik Skuball

Carlos Carrasco (1-0) with a 7.36 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Carrasco went 5.1 innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He struck out five and gave up three runs in a winning effort over the Diamondbacks.

Away Splits: Carrasco has not made a start on the road yet this year. He was 1-5 on the road last year with a 5.94 ERA.

Tarik Skuball (0-2) with a 5.91 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.

Last Start: Skubal went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and three walks. He would strike out eight batters, but also give up a home run and three total runs in a loss to the Mariners.

Home Splits: Skubal has not pitched at home yet this year, but he was 10-1 last year with a 1.99 ERA and a .171 opponent batting average.

Here are the Yankees-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Tigers Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +134

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7. (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: YES/FDSNDT

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Paul Goldschmidt leads the top of the order for the Yankees. He is hitting .324 on the year with a .395 OBP. Furthermore, he has two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and seven runs scored. Hitting right behind him is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .231 with a 2.81 OBP. He has a home run, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Hitting third is Aaron Judge. Judge is hitting .324 with a .419 OBP. He has six home runs, 17 RBIs, two stolen bases, and 14 runs scored.

Behind Judge is Jazz Chisholm Jr. He hitting .217 but with a .310 OBP. Further, he has four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored. Following Chisholm is Anthony Volpe. Volpe is hitting .297 this year with a .366 OBP. He has four home runs, 12 RBIS and nine runs scored. Also having a solid year is catcher Austin Wells. Wells is hitting just .207 but has a .314 OBP with a double, a triple, two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored. Finally, Jasson Dominguez is hitting .242 with a home run, three RBIs and eight runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Justyn-Henry Malloy has been hitting lead-off plenty this year. He is hitting just .214 this year but has a .478 OBP. He has two doubles, two RBIs, and four runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson has been solid near the top of the lineup. They are hitting .324 on the year with a .439 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Joining him in the middle of the line up is Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter is hitting just .219, but with three home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored.

Meanwhile, Riley Greene has been great this year. He is hitting .351 on the year with a .368 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs scored this year. Behind Greene in the lineup is Colt Keith. Keith is hitting just .174 but with a .457 OBP. Further, he has one RBI and four runs scored this year.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Carlos Carrasco might be 1-0, but has not pitched great this year. Further, he is facing a Tigers lineup that has hit well against him. Current members of the Tigers have hit .278 with a .316 on-base percentage. Furthermore, they have two home runs and four RBIs against Carrasco. Meanwhile, while Tarik Skubal has struggled in his first two starts, he has historically been much better pitching at home and both of his first two starts were on the road. Current members of the Yankees have had some success against Skubal though. They have hit .289 against him with four home runs and eight RBI. Both Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt have two home runs against Skubal. With both lineups having power, and hitting well, while both pitchers have struggled some this year, the best play is on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Over (-115)